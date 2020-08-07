CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $3.42. CPI Card Group shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and a P/E ratio of 37.58.

About CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

