CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.13 ($21.49) and last traded at €19.18 ($21.55), approximately 2,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($21.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.27 and a 200-day moving average of €24.37.

About CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF)

Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France operates as a regional bank in France. It offers saving products; credit services; short, medium, and long term loans; and insurance products. The company provides its products primarily to individuals, businesses, associations, and farmers. Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France was founded in 1894 and is based in Lille, France.

