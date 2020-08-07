Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €145.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.50 ($134.27).

FRA SIE opened at €113.88 ($127.96) on Friday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.71.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

