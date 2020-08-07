Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

