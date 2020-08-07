Credit Suisse Group Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $64.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

JACK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

