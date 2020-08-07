Credit Suisse Group Lowers TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $58.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $59.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $40,456,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

