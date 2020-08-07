Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 31,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

