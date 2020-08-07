Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

