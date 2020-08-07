Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 224,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3,272.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,917. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.