Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 6,250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $52,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. 6,567,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,743. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.