Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,637,000 after purchasing an additional 196,473 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.80. 7,184,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

