Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 432,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 136,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,889,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,654,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

