Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.47. 44,933,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,517,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $274.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

