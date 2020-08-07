Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,799 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

GLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,293. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 318.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

