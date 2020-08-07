Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Trading Up 5.2%

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 247,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 58,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWEGF shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.34.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Crew Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.