Critical Analysis: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40 Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Glacier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.90 $17.51 million $1.70 16.78 Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 5.16 $210.54 million $2.38 15.38

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. Glacier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.45% 8.19% 0.81% Glacier Bancorp 29.49% 10.82% 1.50%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

