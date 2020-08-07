Critical Survey: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Waitr -142.99% -80.32% -28.91%

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -4.19, meaning that its share price is 519% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.47 $13.06 million N/A N/A Waitr $191.68 million 2.39 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -4.38

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Customer Relations Centers and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

Waitr beats China Customer Relations Centers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

