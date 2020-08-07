Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Earnings Results

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%.

Shares of CAPL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.