Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $90.69 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, CoinTiger, Fatbtc and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.04993262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,685,388,128 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Dcoin, BiteBTC, KuCoin, Indodax, OceanEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, OKEx, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Huobi Korea, DDEX, Bibox, Bithumb Global, CPDAX, Huobi Global, ABCC, GOPAX, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

