Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.17 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $466,246.47 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00478630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013532 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00017049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

