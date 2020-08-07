Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Up 5% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $62.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.69 or 0.04995767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013669 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,370,445 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.