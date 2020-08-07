CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $248,115.42 and $3,517.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.01976583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00191725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110936 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

