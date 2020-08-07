CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00017048 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00478313 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013793 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003625 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.