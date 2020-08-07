Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Cowen from $171.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Cummins stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.65. 8,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $204.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $253,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

