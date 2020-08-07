Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $10.50. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 651 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 million and a P/E ratio of -350.00.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Currency Exchange International Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

