CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $18,509.75 and $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00494156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

