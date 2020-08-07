CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 6,109,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

