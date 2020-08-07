CyberMiles Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $1.61 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00491298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,621.29 or 1.01057822 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.