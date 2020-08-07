D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.18

Shares of D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.18 and traded as low as $222.10. D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 14,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.77. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

