DAEX Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $55,649.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.11 or 0.04993848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013319 BTC.

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

