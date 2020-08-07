Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

DHR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. 90,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,566. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

