Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,138. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

