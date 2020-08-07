Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 13.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $292.42. 6,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,404. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $294.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.16.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

