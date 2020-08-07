Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 829,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

