Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.62 ($78.22).

BN stock opened at €55.58 ($62.45) on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.74.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

