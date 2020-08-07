Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63, approximately 1,827,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,450,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,811,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.