Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $9,603.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.