DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Posts Earnings Results

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.36%.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DATATRAK International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

