Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Davita news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Davita by 609.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Davita by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Davita by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Davita by 68.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $23,846,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Davita has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

