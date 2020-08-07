Decentraland Market Cap Reaches $93.05 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $47.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,728,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,440,731,783 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

