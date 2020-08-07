Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

DCPH traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,688. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

