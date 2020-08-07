DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 124.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $28,549.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00064331 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00273643 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039496 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008704 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

