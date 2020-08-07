Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHEINMETALL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get RHEINMETALL/ADR alerts:

RNMBY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.