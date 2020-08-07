Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.30 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.30 ($4.83) price target from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.16).

Shares of LHA opened at €8.10 ($9.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.15. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($20.17). The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

