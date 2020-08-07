Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.16).

LHA opened at €8.10 ($9.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($20.17). The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

