DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DPSGY. Bank of America assumed coverage on DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. 45,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,677. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

