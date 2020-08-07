Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diamond Eagle Acquisition updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.28 EPS.

VRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 1,753,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

