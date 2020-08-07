Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 24,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.