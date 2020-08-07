Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

7/29/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 709,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,586 shares of company stock worth $1,438,824 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

