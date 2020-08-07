Digital Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.